Live
Just In
Daily Forex Rates (30-11-2023)
FOLLOWING ARE FOREIGN EXCHANGE RATES ON NOVEMBER-30-2023.
BUYING RATES
|
CURRENCY
|
Forex Card
|
Cash
|
US Dollar
|
Rs. 84.19
|
Rs. 86.69
|
Euro
|
Rs. 92.41
|
Rs. 95.16
|
UAE Dirham
|
Rs. 22.92
|
Rs. 23.60
|
Thai Baht
|
Rs. 2.43
|
Rs. 2.58
|
British Pound
|
Rs. 106.96
|
Rs. 110.14
|
Australian Dollar
|
Rs. 55.97
|
Rs. 57.63
|
Canadian Dollar
|
Rs. 62.04
|
Rs. 63.89
|
Kuwaiti Dinar
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Swiss Franc
|
Rs. 96.50
|
Rs. 99.37
|
Danish Krone
|
N/A
|
Rs. 13.01
|
South African Rand
|
Rs. 4.68
|
Rs. 4.90
|
Hong Kong Dollar
|
Rs. 10.89
|
Rs. 11.42
|
Bahraini Dinar
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Japanese Yen
|
Rs. 0.65
|
Rs. 0.65
|
Norwegian Krone
|
N/A
|
Rs. 8.61
|
New Zealand Dollar
|
Rs. 52.00
|
Rs. 54.06
|
Saudi Riyal
|
Rs. 24.42
|
Rs. 22.87
|
Swedish Krona
|
Rs. 8.22
|
Rs. 8.54
|
Singapore Dollar
|
Rs. 63.20
|
Rs. 65.08
|
Malaysian Ringitt
|
N/A
|
Rs. 19.16
|
Sri Lankan Rupee
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Omani Rial
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Chinese Yuan
|
N/A
|
Rs. 14.27
|
Qatari Riyal
|
N/A
|
N/A