- Revolutionizing Insurance with AI and Behavioural Analytics: An Interview with Vinod K. Singh, Co-founder & CTO of Concirrus
- Tourism minister urges public to participate in Swarnandhra-2047
- AP CM Chandrababu and Lokesh to Pay Last Respects to Ratan Tata in Mumbai
- Ache vs. Pain - Key Differences and Their Impact on Your Health
- Funding big challenge for MSMEs: RizingTV
- Profit booking in blue chips amid caution
- DCGI recalls 45 drugs over poor quality
- Vivo rolls out Diwali campaign
- ‘Inflation horse’ under tight leash: Das
- RBI gears up to neutral stance, flags rate cut in near future
New Delhi: India’s drug regulator on Wednesday said manufacturers of around 45 medicines have been ordered to recall their products for not meeting...
New Delhi: India’s drug regulator on Wednesday said manufacturers of around 45 medicines have been ordered to recall their products for not meeting quality norms, while action has been initiated to book the makers of five spurious drugs.In an interaction with reporters on the sidelines of CII Pharma and Life Sciences summit here, Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) Rajeev Singh Raghuvanshi clarified that the recent reports of ‘50 fake medicines’ being banned were ‘completely wrong’.
