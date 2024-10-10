DCGI recalls 45 drugs over poor quality

New Delhi: India’s drug regulator on Wednesday said manufacturers of around 45 medicines have been ordered to recall their products for not meeting quality norms, while action has been initiated to book the makers of five spurious drugs.In an interaction with reporters on the sidelines of CII Pharma and Life Sciences summit here, Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) Rajeev Singh Raghuvanshi clarified that the recent reports of ‘50 fake medicines’ being banned were ‘completely wrong’.