Deal St sees 226 M&A, PE deals in Feb

New Delhi: Defying economic uncertainty, India’s deal activity surged 14 per cent in February to register a three-year high in terms of volumes, a report showed on Thursday. The month saw 226 mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and private equity (PE) deals worth $7.2 billion, a significant 67 per cent increase in volumes and 5.4 times increase in values compared to February 2024, as per the data compiled by Grant Thornton Bharat.

Overall, India’s deal landscape witnessed a remarkable surge in February, with a total of 233 deals valued at $9.1 billion, including initial public offerings (IPOs) and qualified institutional placements (QIPs). Despite global economic uncertainties, including declining foreign investments in Indian public markets and looming trade tariffs, India’s deal landscape demonstrated resilience, driven by robust domestic demand. “Indian deal landscape continued the strong start in January into February by clocking the highest monthly deal volumes over the last three years,” said Shanthi Vijetha, Partner, Growth at Grant Thornton Bharat.