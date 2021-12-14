December 14: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50
Domestic equity benchmarks ended marginally lower in the volatile session amid weakness in global markets on Tuesday, December 14, 2021. At the close, the S&P BSE Sensex closed with a fall of 166.33 points, or 0.29 per cent, at 58,117.09. The Nifty 50 index fell 43.35 points, or 0.25 per cent, to 17,324.90. Here is the list of the top ten gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.
Check out the top 10 gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
|Company's Name
|LTP
|% Change
|Open
|High
|Low
|Power Grid
|212.3
|3.86
|204.1
|213.15
|203.2
|Divi's Laboratories
|4645
|2.53
|4520
|4662
|4501
|Axis Bank
|714
|1.42
|701
|714
|697.6
|Nestle India
|19197.9
|1.14
|18953.1
|19322.95
|18913.4
|UPL
|747.5
|0.96
|733.6
|748.45
|733.6
|Dr Reddy's Laboratories
|4644
|0.96
|4596
|4660
|4577.1
|Titan
|2369.95
|0.83
|2342.7
|2371.25
|2318.75
|Adani Ports
|764.65
|0.82
|755.9
|766
|750.5
|Hindalco
|461.55
|0.72
|454.9
|464.4
|454.7
|IndusInd Bank
|945
|0.69
|932
|949.15
|924.2
Check out the top 10 losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
|Company's Name
|LTP
|% Change
|Open
|High
|Low
|ITC
|228.2
|-2.73
|235
|237.1
|227.55
|Bajaj Finance
|7073.05
|-2.02
|7180
|7180
|7035
|Tata Consumer
|740
|-1.87
|753
|753.95
|732.4
|Kotak Bank
|1839.7
|-1.78
|1873.1
|1874
|1816.05
|Bharti Airtel
|691.75
|-1.61
|701
|706.3
|688.4
|Tata Motors
|489.4
|-1.2
|491.95
|491.95
|483.3
|Reliance
|2382.5
|-1.13
|2380
|2406
|2373.4
|Bajaj Finserv
|17160
|-0.95
|17200
|17260
|16865
|Sun Pharma
|755.65
|-0.91
|757.25
|768.75
|753.6
|Mahindra & Mahindra
|836
|-0.84
|840
|841.95
|826
