December 14: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50

Domestic equity benchmarks ended marginally lower in the volatile session amid weakness in global markets on Tuesday, December 14, 2021. At the close, the S&P BSE Sensex closed with a fall of 166.33 points, or 0.29 per cent, at 58,117.09. The Nifty 50 index fell 43.35 points, or 0.25 per cent, to 17,324.90. Here is the list of the top ten gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.

Check out the top 10 gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Company's Name LTP % Change Open High Low Power Grid 212.3 3.86 204.1 213.15 203.2 Divi's Laboratories 4645 2.53 4520 4662 4501 Axis Bank 714 1.42 701 714 697.6 Nestle India 19197.9 1.14 18953.1 19322.95 18913.4 UPL 747.5 0.96 733.6 748.45 733.6 Dr Reddy's Laboratories 4644 0.96 4596 4660 4577.1 Titan 2369.95 0.83 2342.7 2371.25 2318.75 Adani Ports 764.65 0.82 755.9 766 750.5 Hindalco 461.55 0.72 454.9 464.4 454.7 IndusInd Bank 945 0.69 932 949.15 924.2

Check out the top 10 losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Company's Name LTP % Change Open High Low ITC 228.2 -2.73 235 237.1 227.55 Bajaj Finance 7073.05 -2.02 7180 7180 7035 Tata Consumer 740 -1.87 753 753.95 732.4 Kotak Bank 1839.7 -1.78 1873.1 1874 1816.05 Bharti Airtel 691.75 -1.61 701 706.3 688.4 Tata Motors 489.4 -1.2 491.95 491.95 483.3 Reliance 2382.5 -1.13 2380 2406 2373.4 Bajaj Finserv 17160 -0.95 17200 17260 16865 Sun Pharma 755.65 -0.91 757.25 768.75 753.6 Mahindra & Mahindra 836 -0.84 840 841.95 826



