December 16: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50
Highlights
Equity markets ended with small gains in the volatile trading session of Thursday, December 16, 2021, as investors sentiment was boosted due to the strength in global markets. At the close, the S&P BSE Sensex closed 113.11 points or 0.20 per cent up at 57,901.14. The Nifty 50 index rose 27 points or 0.16 per cent to 17,248.40. Here is the list of the top ten gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.
Check out the top 10 gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
|Company's Name
|LTP
|% Change
|Open
|High
|Low
|Bajaj Finance
|7045
|2.89
|6945
|7063.45
|6932.9
|Infosys
|1777
|2.47
|1762.65
|1777.6
|1758
|BPCL
|391.85
|1.96
|386.5
|392
|384.45
|Wipro
|647.5
|1.74
|644
|649.9
|639.4
|Reliance
|2413.95
|1.72
|2405.7
|2415.5
|2368.65
|Titan
|2360
|1.59
|2344.1
|2364.8
|2325.25
|HCL Technologies
|1161.8
|1.12
|1156
|1167.9
|1149.55
|ONGC
|145.5
|1.08
|145.3
|146.25
|144.55
|Mahindra & Mahindra
|854.95
|1.03
|852.9
|862.25
|846.2
|Coal India
|149.4
|0.88
|148.1
|150.1
|147.55
Check out the top 10 losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
|Company's Name
|LTP
|% Change
|Open
|High
|Low
|Hindalco
|450.25
|-1.77
|464
|464
|448.55
|Cipla
|882
|-1.53
|903.5
|903.5
|878.25
|Sun Pharmaceutical
|764
|-1.43
|786.5
|786.5
|760
|ICICI Bank
|741.95
|-1.37
|757.9
|757.9
|738.95
|Bajaj Auto
|3249.95
|-1.35
|3327.75
|3327.75
|3227.35
|Hero MotoCorp
|2474.7
|-1.29
|2513
|2525
|2459.3
|Maruti Suzuki
|7472
|-1.27
|7591.5
|7621
|7406
|IndusInd Bank
|929.65
|-0.95
|945
|949.35
|921.15
|Eicher Motor
|2469.65
|-0.95
|2502
|2509.55
|2431.2
|UPL
|735
|-0.67
|740
|747.4
|728.85
