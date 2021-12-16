December 16: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50 

Equity markets ended with small gains in the volatile trading session of Thursday, December 16, 2021, as investors sentiment was boosted due to the strength in global markets. At the close, the S&P BSE Sensex closed 113.11 points or 0.20 per cent up at 57,901.14. The Nifty 50 index rose 27 points or 0.16 per cent to 17,248.40. Here is the list of the top ten gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.

Check out the top 10 gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Company's Name LTP % Change Open High Low Bajaj Finance 7045 2.89 6945 7063.45 6932.9 Infosys 1777 2.47 1762.65 1777.6 1758 BPCL 391.85 1.96 386.5 392 384.45 Wipro 647.5 1.74 644 649.9 639.4 Reliance 2413.95 1.72 2405.7 2415.5 2368.65 Titan 2360 1.59 2344.1 2364.8 2325.25 HCL Technologies 1161.8 1.12 1156 1167.9 1149.55 ONGC 145.5 1.08 145.3 146.25 144.55 Mahindra & Mahindra 854.95 1.03 852.9 862.25 846.2 Coal India 149.4 0.88 148.1 150.1 147.55

Check out the top 10 losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.