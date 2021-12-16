  • Menu
December 16: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50

Highlights

  • Equity markets ended with small gains in the volatile trading session of Thursday, December 16, 2021
  • The Nifty 50 index rose 27 points or 0.16 per cent to 17,248.40.
  • Here is the list of the top ten gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.

Equity markets ended with small gains in the volatile trading session of Thursday, December 16, 2021, as investors sentiment was boosted due to the strength in global markets. At the close, the S&P BSE Sensex closed 113.11 points or 0.20 per cent up at 57,901.14. The Nifty 50 index rose 27 points or 0.16 per cent to 17,248.40. Here is the list of the top ten gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.

Check out the top 10 gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Company's Name LTP % Change Open High Low
Bajaj Finance 7045 2.89 6945 7063.45 6932.9
Infosys 1777 2.47 1762.65 1777.6 1758
BPCL 391.85 1.96 386.5 392 384.45
Wipro 647.5 1.74 644 649.9 639.4
Reliance 2413.95 1.72 2405.7 2415.5 2368.65
Titan 2360 1.59 2344.1 2364.8 2325.25
HCL Technologies 1161.8 1.12 1156 1167.9 1149.55
ONGC 145.5 1.08 145.3 146.25 144.55
Mahindra & Mahindra 854.95 1.03 852.9 862.25 846.2
Coal India 149.4 0.88 148.1 150.1 147.55

Check out the top 10 losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Company's Name LTP % Change Open High Low
Hindalco 450.25 -1.77 464 464 448.55
Cipla 882 -1.53 903.5 903.5 878.25
Sun Pharmaceutical 764 -1.43 786.5 786.5 760
ICICI Bank 741.95 -1.37 757.9 757.9 738.95
Bajaj Auto 3249.95 -1.35 3327.75 3327.75 3227.35
Hero MotoCorp 2474.7 -1.29 2513 2525 2459.3
Maruti Suzuki 7472 -1.27 7591.5 7621 7406
IndusInd Bank 929.65 -0.95 945 949.35 921.15
Eicher Motor 2469.65 -0.95 2502 2509.55 2431.2
UPL 735 -0.67 740 747.4 728.85

