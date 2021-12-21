December 21: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50

Equity benchmarks ends two-day losing run on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, and closed with a gain of around a per cent amid positive cues from the global equity markets. The S&P BSE Sensex climbed 497 points or 0.89 per cent to 56,319.01. The Nifty 50 index added 156.65 points or 0.94 per cent and closed at 16,770.85. At the close, 39 shares rose on the Nifty 50 index and 11 shares fell. Here is the list of the three gainers and top 10 losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.

Check out the top 10 gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Company's Name LTP % Change Open High Low HCL Technologies 1210 4.32 1168.9 1214.95 1165.05 Wipro 691.15 3.78 676 697.1 671 UPL 733.95 3.62 716.65 737.6 712.65 Tata Steel 1108.85 3.35 1090 1124.25 1085 Adani Ports 724.95 3.31 710 728 701.7 Hindalco 445.55 2.87 438 449.7 437.35 Coal India 144.6 2.77 141.8 146 141.4 JSW Steel 658.5 2.47 647 666 645.4 Tech Mahindra 1635 2.31 1605.5 1655.3 1605.5 Titan 2290.45 2.28 2251.3 2310 2251.3

Check out the top 10 losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Company's Name LTP % Change Open High Low Power Grid 206.2 -1.74 211.45 211.75 204.8 Axis Bank 667 -1.09 683 683 662.5 Bajaj Finance 6587 -0.71 6725.15 6750 6540 Tata Consumer 704.95 -0.65 710.55 725.6 704.8 Cipla 889 -0.54 893.8 897.4 882.05 SBI 447.3 -0.42 457.05 458.25 444.5 Hero MotoCorp 2348.55 -0.34 2390 2390 2333.05 Kotak Mahindra Bank 1738 -0.26 1761.05 1768 1721 HDFC 2547 -0.13 2583.75 2588.9 2530 Divi's Laboratories 4403.95 -0.1 4448.25 4448.25 4361



