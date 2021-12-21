December 21: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50
Highlights
- The S&P BSE Sensex climbed 497 points or 0.89 per cent to 56,319.01.
- The Nifty 50 index added 156.65 points or 0.94 per cent and closed at 16,770.85.
- Here is the list of the three gainers and top 10 losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.
Equity benchmarks ends two-day losing run on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, and closed with a gain of around a per cent amid positive cues from the global equity markets. The S&P BSE Sensex climbed 497 points or 0.89 per cent to 56,319.01. The Nifty 50 index added 156.65 points or 0.94 per cent and closed at 16,770.85. At the close, 39 shares rose on the Nifty 50 index and 11 shares fell. Here is the list of the three gainers and top 10 losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.
Check out the top 10 gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
|Company's Name
|LTP
|% Change
|Open
|High
|Low
|HCL Technologies
|1210
|4.32
|1168.9
|1214.95
|1165.05
|Wipro
|691.15
|3.78
|676
|697.1
|671
|UPL
|733.95
|3.62
|716.65
|737.6
|712.65
|Tata Steel
|1108.85
|3.35
|1090
|1124.25
|1085
|Adani Ports
|724.95
|3.31
|710
|728
|701.7
|Hindalco
|445.55
|2.87
|438
|449.7
|437.35
|Coal India
|144.6
|2.77
|141.8
|146
|141.4
|JSW Steel
|658.5
|2.47
|647
|666
|645.4
|Tech Mahindra
|1635
|2.31
|1605.5
|1655.3
|1605.5
|Titan
|2290.45
|2.28
|2251.3
|2310
|2251.3
Check out the top 10 losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
|Company's Name
|LTP
|% Change
|Open
|High
|Low
|Power Grid
|206.2
|-1.74
|211.45
|211.75
|204.8
|Axis Bank
|667
|-1.09
|683
|683
|662.5
|Bajaj Finance
|6587
|-0.71
|6725.15
|6750
|6540
|Tata Consumer
|704.95
|-0.65
|710.55
|725.6
|704.8
|Cipla
|889
|-0.54
|893.8
|897.4
|882.05
|SBI
|447.3
|-0.42
|457.05
|458.25
|444.5
|Hero MotoCorp
|2348.55
|-0.34
|2390
|2390
|2333.05
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|1738
|-0.26
|1761.05
|1768
|1721
|HDFC
|2547
|-0.13
|2583.75
|2588.9
|2530
|Divi's Laboratories
|4403.95
|-0.1
|4448.25
|4448.25
|4361
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story