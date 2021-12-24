December 24: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50
Highlights
Equity benchmarks snapped the three-day winning streak and closed with a marginal cut on Friday, December 24, 2021. The S&P BSE Sensex declined 190.97 points or 0.33 per cent to end at 57,124.31. The Nifty 50 index closed 68.85 points or 0.40 per cent lower at 17,003.75. At the close, 11 shares rose on the Nifty 50 index and 39 shares fell. Here is the list of the top 10 gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.
Check out the top 10 gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
|Company's Name
|LTP
|% Change
|Open
|High
|Low
|HCL Technologies
|1262.6
|2.86
|1262.15
|1283.8
|1246.15
|Tech Mahindra
|1724
|2.39
|1683.35
|1735.2
|1680.35
|SBI Life
|1148
|2
|1130.8
|1153.65
|1126
|Asian Paints
|3285
|0.52
|3280
|3300
|3261
|Wipro
|697.65
|0.45
|697.75
|702.4
|690.15
|ITC
|218
|0.32
|218
|220.45
|216.45
|Infosys
|1863.4
|0.31
|1872.95
|1875.75
|1854
|TCS
|3671
|0.23
|3685
|3705
|3644.8
|Reliance
|2367.15
|0.08
|2370
|2392
|2337.55
|Cipla
|910
|0.03
|910.2
|912.9
|901.8
Check out the 10 losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
|Company's Name
|LTP
|% Change
|Open
|High
|Low
|Grasim
|1611
|-2.93
|1660.2
|1668
|1595.25
|NTPC
|121.4
|-2.53
|124.8
|125
|120.9
|Eicher Motors
|2435.35
|-1.81
|2485.2
|2504.75
|2432.25
|ONGC
|138.15
|-1.67
|141.55
|141.6
|137.2
|Mahindra & Mahindra
|813.1
|-1.66
|831
|832.05
|808
|IOC
|110.3
|-1.65
|113.45
|113.5
|109.8
|Axis Bank
|668
|-1.59
|681.15
|682
|662.45
|Kotak Bank
|1747.45
|-1.59
|1780
|1780
|1730
|Bajaj Finserv
|15915.25
|-1.57
|16250
|16250
|15800
|Power Grid
|205.15
|-1.54
|208.2
|208.7
|204.85
