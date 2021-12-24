December 24: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50

Equity benchmarks snapped the three-day winning streak and closed with a marginal cut on Friday, December 24, 2021. The S&P BSE Sensex declined 190.97 points or 0.33 per cent to end at 57,124.31. The Nifty 50 index closed 68.85 points or 0.40 per cent lower at 17,003.75. At the close, 11 shares rose on the Nifty 50 index and 39 shares fell. Here is the list of the top 10 gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.

Check out the top 10 gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Company's Name LTP % Change Open High Low HCL Technologies 1262.6 2.86 1262.15 1283.8 1246.15 Tech Mahindra 1724 2.39 1683.35 1735.2 1680.35 SBI Life 1148 2 1130.8 1153.65 1126 Asian Paints 3285 0.52 3280 3300 3261 Wipro 697.65 0.45 697.75 702.4 690.15 ITC 218 0.32 218 220.45 216.45 Infosys 1863.4 0.31 1872.95 1875.75 1854 TCS 3671 0.23 3685 3705 3644.8 Reliance 2367.15 0.08 2370 2392 2337.55 Cipla 910 0.03 910.2 912.9 901.8

Check out the 10 losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Company's Name LTP % Change Open High Low Grasim 1611 -2.93 1660.2 1668 1595.25 NTPC 121.4 -2.53 124.8 125 120.9 Eicher Motors 2435.35 -1.81 2485.2 2504.75 2432.25 ONGC 138.15 -1.67 141.55 141.6 137.2 Mahindra & Mahindra 813.1 -1.66 831 832.05 808 IOC 110.3 -1.65 113.45 113.5 109.8 Axis Bank 668 -1.59 681.15 682 662.45 Kotak Bank 1747.45 -1.59 1780 1780 1730 Bajaj Finserv 15915.25 -1.57 16250 16250 15800 Power Grid 205.15 -1.54 208.2 208.7 204.85



