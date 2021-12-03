December 3: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50

After a gain of two days, the domestic stock markets fell more than a per cent on Friday, December 3, 2021. The S&P BSE Sensex fell 764.83 points or 1.31 per cent to 57,696.46. The Nifty 50 index dropped 204.95 points or 1.18 per cent to 17,196.70. Here is the list of the top ten gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.

Check out the top 10 gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Company's Name LTP % Change Open High Low UPL 713 2.12 700.1 717.75 699.75 BPCL 386 1.89 382.5 388.4 381.3 IOC 122.4 1.45 121 122.85 120.75 ONGC 145.8 1.25 144 146.85 143.15 IndusInd Bank 952.6 0.75 944.95 957.85 938.5 Larsen & Toubro 1800 0.6 1799.95 1844.8 1796.55 Coal India 159.85 0.35 159 160.7 158.25 UltraTech Cement 7344.4 0.29 7378.45 7455 7296.15 Tata Motors 480.3 0.25 480 484.7 477.3 Tata Consumer 774.8 0.2 767.5 781 767.1

Check out the top 10 losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Company's Name LTP % Change Open High Low PowerGrid 205.8 -4.06 213.15 216.45 205.5 Reliance 2413.15 -2.81 2498.4 2498.5 2400 Kotak Bank 1920 -2.25 1966.7 1989.9 1905.2 Asian Paints 3115 -2.06 3185 3187.45 3106 HDFC Life 691 -2.03 707.25 707.25 688.15 Bharti Airtel 718.2 -1.96 730 734.65 716.3 SBI Life 1165 -1.94 1177 1188.05 1163.7 Tech Mahindra 1598.9 -1.89 1625 1638.25 1589.7 ITC 221.5 -1.75 225 226.2 221.35 Sun Pharma 753 -1.73 771.9 771.9 748.9





