December 3: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50
Highlights
- The S&P BSE Sensex fell 764.83 points or 1.31 per cent to 57,696.46.
- The Nifty 50 index dropped 204.95 points or 1.18 per cent to 17,196.70.
After a gain of two days, the domestic stock markets fell more than a per cent on Friday, December 3, 2021. The S&P BSE Sensex fell 764.83 points or 1.31 per cent to 57,696.46. The Nifty 50 index dropped 204.95 points or 1.18 per cent to 17,196.70. Here is the list of the top ten gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.
Check out the top 10 gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
|Company's Name
|LTP
|% Change
|Open
|High
|Low
|UPL
|713
|2.12
|700.1
|717.75
|699.75
|BPCL
|386
|1.89
|382.5
|388.4
|381.3
|IOC
|122.4
|1.45
|121
|122.85
|120.75
|ONGC
|145.8
|1.25
|144
|146.85
|143.15
|IndusInd Bank
|952.6
|0.75
|944.95
|957.85
|938.5
|Larsen & Toubro
|1800
|0.6
|1799.95
|1844.8
|1796.55
|Coal India
|159.85
|0.35
|159
|160.7
|158.25
|UltraTech Cement
|7344.4
|0.29
|7378.45
|7455
|7296.15
|Tata Motors
|480.3
|0.25
|480
|484.7
|477.3
|Tata Consumer
|774.8
|0.2
|767.5
|781
|767.1
Check out the top 10 losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
|Company's Name
|LTP
|% Change
|Open
|High
|Low
|PowerGrid
|205.8
|-4.06
|213.15
|216.45
|205.5
|Reliance
|2413.15
|-2.81
|2498.4
|2498.5
|2400
|Kotak Bank
|1920
|-2.25
|1966.7
|1989.9
|1905.2
|Asian Paints
|3115
|-2.06
|3185
|3187.45
|3106
|HDFC Life
|691
|-2.03
|707.25
|707.25
|688.15
|Bharti Airtel
|718.2
|-1.96
|730
|734.65
|716.3
|SBI Life
|1165
|-1.94
|1177
|1188.05
|1163.7
|Tech Mahindra
|1598.9
|-1.89
|1625
|1638.25
|1589.7
|ITC
|221.5
|-1.75
|225
|226.2
|221.35
|Sun Pharma
|753
|-1.73
|771.9
|771.9
|748.9
