December 9: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50

After oscillating in a range on the day of weekly expiry, the Indian equity markets ended marginally higher on Thursday, December 9, 2021. The S&P BSE Sensex rose 157.45 points or 0.27 per cent to close higher at 58,807.143. The Nifty 50 index rose 47.10 points or 0.27 per cent to 17,516.85. Here is the list of the top ten gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.

Check out the top 10 gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Company's Name LTP % Change Open High Low ITC 236 4.91 223 236.45 223 Larsen & Toubro 1879.95 3.01 1835 1884.15 1827.95 Asian Paints 3177 2.2 3152.4 3183.05 3111 UPL 742.45 1.97 728.1 744 727.55 Britannia 3630.25 1.52 3565 3634.45 3564 Reliance 2453 1.44 2435 2474.9 2425 Hero MotoCorp 2525.4 1.4 2510 2528.9 2481.4 Eicher Motors 2539 1.34 2505.55 2550.1 2475 Coal India 152.75 1.23 151.75 153.5 150.65 Mahindra & Mahindra 850.05 1.11 857.4 857.4 836

Check out the top 10 losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Company's Name LTP % Change Open High Low HDFC Bank 1526 -1.79 1545.2 1554.7 1522 Titan 2373 -1.35 2424 2424 2355.85 Nestle India 19260 -1.12 19500 19549 19162.45 SBI Life 1157.95 -0.99 1180 1184.95 1153.1 NTPC 126 -0.98 127.25 127.65 125.65 SBI 487.8 -0.76 492.3 493.5 486.1 TCS 3600 -0.74 3610 3634.75 3566 Divi's Laboratories 4572 -0.72 4640 4640 4515.85 Axis Bank 692.05 -0.72 698.15 699.9 688 Power Grid 203.5 -0.63 205.5 206.45 202.1



