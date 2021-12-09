December 9: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50
Highlights
After oscillating in a range on the day of weekly expiry, the Indian equity markets ended marginally higher on Thursday, December 9, 2021. The S&P BSE Sensex rose 157.45 points or 0.27 per cent to close higher at 58,807.143. The Nifty 50 index rose 47.10 points or 0.27 per cent to 17,516.85. Here is the list of the top ten gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.
Check out the top 10 gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
|Company's Name
|LTP
|% Change
|Open
|High
|Low
|ITC
|236
|4.91
|223
|236.45
|223
|Larsen & Toubro
|1879.95
|3.01
|1835
|1884.15
|1827.95
|Asian Paints
|3177
|2.2
|3152.4
|3183.05
|3111
|UPL
|742.45
|1.97
|728.1
|744
|727.55
|Britannia
|3630.25
|1.52
|3565
|3634.45
|3564
|Reliance
|2453
|1.44
|2435
|2474.9
|2425
|Hero MotoCorp
|2525.4
|1.4
|2510
|2528.9
|2481.4
|Eicher Motors
|2539
|1.34
|2505.55
|2550.1
|2475
|Coal India
|152.75
|1.23
|151.75
|153.5
|150.65
|Mahindra & Mahindra
|850.05
|1.11
|857.4
|857.4
|836
Check out the top 10 losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
|Company's Name
|LTP
|% Change
|Open
|High
|Low
|HDFC Bank
|1526
|-1.79
|1545.2
|1554.7
|1522
|Titan
|2373
|-1.35
|2424
|2424
|2355.85
|Nestle India
|19260
|-1.12
|19500
|19549
|19162.45
|SBI Life
|1157.95
|-0.99
|1180
|1184.95
|1153.1
|NTPC
|126
|-0.98
|127.25
|127.65
|125.65
|SBI
|487.8
|-0.76
|492.3
|493.5
|486.1
|TCS
|3600
|-0.74
|3610
|3634.75
|3566
|Divi's Laboratories
|4572
|-0.72
|4640
|4640
|4515.85
|Axis Bank
|692.05
|-0.72
|698.15
|699.9
|688
|Power Grid
|203.5
|-0.63
|205.5
|206.45
|202.1
