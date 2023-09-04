Deciml collaborates with Fingeekid to decode financial lingo

New Delhi: In line with their overarching mission to drive financial awareness and enable financial inclusion, Deciml, the micro-investing platform, recently collaborated with Krish Balaji, the young finance prodigy better known as Fingeekid. Through the partnership, Deciml endeavors to demystify intricate financial concepts that are common but seem complicated.

Krish, fondly recognized as Fingeekid in the digital space, initially captured Deciml's attention back in 2020 when he interviewed Satyajeet on investment strategies and financial behaviours. Fast-forward to 2023, this collaboration has taken an exciting turn, casting Krish as the central figure in Deciml's latest mini-campaign, titled "#WiseWiserWiseUp with Krish!"

The 5-part video series sees the 10-year-old Krish explain seemingly complex financial concepts such as Mutual Funds, Budgeting, Inflation and Investing through everyday examples and analogies in his signature charming and humorous manner.

Speaking about this partnership, Satyajeet Kunjeer, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "We have had a wonderful time collaborating with Krish on #WiseWiserWiseUp. Having him in our offices, talking finance is a testament to our belief and mission that despite the conventional narrative - finance can be interesting and exciting rather than boring and intimidating. And most importantly - it can and should be introduced as early as possible! We're excited to bring this thought through this video series while simplifying some common financial concepts through this endeavor."

Krish, the young force behind Fingeekid, shared his excitement about this collaboration, remarking, “ I've had so much fun working on #WiseWiserWiseUp. I love finance and interacting with the Deciml team - so the video series was like all my favorite things in one!"

The collaboration between Deciml and Krish has already garnered significant attention across social media platforms, with an ever-growing audience eagerly embracing the engaging content. As the videos gain momentum, Deciml reaffirms its position as a pioneering fintech company with a keen focus on creating a financially aware and empowered society.