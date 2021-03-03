Defence Minister Rajnath Singh receives an interim dividend cheque of Rs. 92.56 crore from DPSU Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today received an interim dividend cheque of Rs 92.56 crore from Defence Public Sector Undertaking (DPSU), Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited in New Delhi.

Chairman and Managing Director of MDL Vice Admiral Narayan Prasad (Retd) handed over the cheque to Mr Singh in the presence of Secretary Defence Production Raj Kumar.

With this, MDL has paid a total dividend of Rs 138.73 crore to the Government of India during Financial Year 2020-21 including a final dividend of Rs 46.17 crore for Financial Year 2019-20.

The company has declared an interim dividend of Rs 109.11 crore @ 54.10 per cent of equity capital for Financial Year 2020-21, Government share being 84.83 per cent.

The CMD of MDL briefed the Minister about the delivery of the 3rd Scorpene submarine Karanj, due for commissioning on March 10, 2021, and commencement of sea trials of the first ship Visakhapatnam of Project P-15B which is due for delivery later this year.