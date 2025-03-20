Delhi airport's expanded Terminal 1 to begin full operations on April 15, 2025

New Delhi : In a major development for Delhi's aviation infrastructure, GMR Airports Limited, operating as Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), on Thursday announced that Terminal 1 (T1) of Indira Gandhi International Airport will resume full operations starting April 15, 2025. So, all flights currently operating from Terminal 2 (T2) will be relocated to T1.

This will mark a significant milestone in the ongoing modernisation and expansion efforts at the airport.

Terminal 2, which currently handles around 270-280 air traffic movements serving over 46,000 passengers daily, hosts flights from Akasa Air and IndiGo Airlines. The T1 has undergone extensive expansion and modernisation as part of the Phase 3A expansion project. This will enhance passenger experience and boost operational efficiency.

The transition is aimed at accommodating the growing air traffic demand and improving services at the airport which is set to become India’s largest airport with the capacity to handle over 100 million passengers annually.

After the expansion, Terminal 1 now has an area of 206,950 sqm, up from its previous 55,740 sqm. It also integrates both arrival and departure terminals for smoother passenger flow.

Some of the key features are :

Advanced Technology: Facial recognition systems (DIGIYATRA) at all entry gates, 20 Automated Tray Retrieval Systems (ATRS) for quicker security checks, and a state-of-the-art baggage handling system capable of processing up to 6,000 bags per hour.

Passenger Amenities: Improved services such as 29 entry points, a prayer room, yoga areas, lounges, baby care rooms, and quiet zones for relaxation. There will also be new shopping and dining options, enhancing the passenger experience.

Eco-Friendly Design: The terminal is designed to meet LEED Platinum standards, featuring energy-efficient systems, extensive use of natural light, and green building infrastructure aimed at reducing environmental impact.

Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, CEO of DIAL, expressed excitement about the upcoming transition, stating: “We are pleased to announce that Terminal 1 will be fully operational from April 15, 2025. This is an important step towards enhancing the passenger experience and supporting the growing demand for air travel. Our aim is to provide the highest level of service and comfort to all travellers during this transition.”

Delhi Airport, the busiest in India, is now home to three terminals: T1 (40 million passengers per year capacity), T2 (15 million), and T3 (45 million). The new T1 terminal is poised to handle a significant share of the airport's growing passenger numbers, contributing to its status as a major aviation hub in Asia.

In addition to the technological and service upgrades, the terminal's design integrates sustainability measures, including energy-efficient systems and an eco-conscious infrastructure. Delhi Airport has also gained recognition as Asia’s first airport to achieve "Net Zero Carbon Emission" status as part of the ACI’s Airport Carbon Accreditation programme.