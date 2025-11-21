Demand for Greenback weighing on Re: RBI Guv

New Delhi: Reserve Bank Governor Sanjay Malhotra on Thursday said the central bank does not target any level of rupee, and the recent depreciation of the domestic currency against the US dollar is due to demand for the greenback.

The governor also said that the Reserve Bank has ‘very good’ buffers of foreign exchange reserves, and there is no need for concern on the external sector. Delivering the VKRV Rao Memorial Lecture at the Delhi School of Economics, Malhotra also said the foremost priority of the RBI is to ensure financial stability in the system, and the central bank is trying to simplify regulations, where possible, while maintaining necessary safeguards and guardrails.

Replying to a question on depreciation of the rupee against the dollar, he exuded confidence that India will have a ‘good trade deal’ with the US, and that would relieve the pressure on the country’s current account balance. He said the recent depreciation of the Indian rupee is trade-related and due to US tariff issues. “We do not target any level.

Why is the rupee depreciating? (It) is because of the demand. It’s a financial instrument, and there is a demand for dollars, and if the demand for dollars goes up, the rupee depreciates; if the demand for rupee goes up, dollar comes down, then it appreciates,” Malhotra said. The rupee depreciated 23 paise to close at 88.71 (provisional) against the US dollar on Thursday, on broad strength of the American currency and fading odds of a rate cut by the US Federal Reserve.