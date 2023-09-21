  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Business

Design Democracy expo in Hyd from Oct 13

Design Democracy expo in Hyd from Oct 13
x
Highlights

Design Democracy is hosting the first edition of premier design festival, Design Democracy 2023 from October 13-15, 2023 at N Convention in...

Design Democracy is hosting the first edition of premier design festival, Design Democracy 2023 from October 13-15, 2023 at N Convention in Hyderabad.

Over 70 luxury brands and more than 20 artists from seven States will display their products related to furniture, lights, carpets, soft furnishings, home décor accessories and fine art.

On hosting the first edition in Hyderabad, Founder of Design Democracy, Pallika Sreewastav said, “Currently, the city is witnessing a boom in construction and sales of properties. The city has also established itself as one of the prime luxury markets in India.

Earlier, for luxury interior and lifestyle products, Mumbai and Delhi were the go-to cities while Italy, Europe, Turkey was the shopper’s paradise, but now, Hyderabad is also on the list.”

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X