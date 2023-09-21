Design Democracy expo in Hyd from Oct 13

Design Democracy is hosting the first edition of premier design festival, Design Democracy 2023 from October 13-15, 2023 at N Convention in Hyderabad.



Over 70 luxury brands and more than 20 artists from seven States will display their products related to furniture, lights, carpets, soft furnishings, home décor accessories and fine art.

On hosting the first edition in Hyderabad, Founder of Design Democracy, Pallika Sreewastav said, “Currently, the city is witnessing a boom in construction and sales of properties. The city has also established itself as one of the prime luxury markets in India.

Earlier, for luxury interior and lifestyle products, Mumbai and Delhi were the go-to cities while Italy, Europe, Turkey was the shopper’s paradise, but now, Hyderabad is also on the list.”