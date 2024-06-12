Despite coalition rule, Indian economy to grow over 7%: Morgan Stanley

New Delhi: Global brokerage firm Morgan Stanley is optimistic about Indian economic growth despite the coalition government. Ridham Desai, MD of Morgan Stanley India, asserted that under PM Narendra Modi’s leadership, the government will implement structural reforms that drive Indian economic growth.



On the coalition government, he said that except for 2014 and 2019, coalition governments have been running in India since 1989. This government will last for the next five years.