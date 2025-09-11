Dev Accelerator IPO Subscribed 5.33 Times | Strong Investor Demand

The initial public offer (IPO) of Dev Accelerator has received strong demand. By 5 PM on 11 September 2025, the IPO got bids for 21.14 crore shares against only 1.31 crore shares on offer, making it subscribed 5.33 times.

IPO Details

Bidding period: 10–12 September 2025

Price band: ₹56–₹61 per share

Lot size: Minimum 235 shares and multiples thereafter

Fresh issue: 2.35 crore equity shares of ₹2 each

Use of Funds

The company plans to use the IPO money for:

₹73.11 crore for new center fit-outs

₹35 crore to repay or prepay borrowings and debentures

Remaining for general corporate purposes

About Dev Accelerator

Dev Accelerator provides flexible workspace solutions like desks and custom offices.

It operates in 11 cities with 14,144 seats across 8.6 lakh sq. ft.

Serves 250+ clients, with 55% revenue from IT/ITES companies

Business model: asset-light leases with ~87% occupancy

Promoted by Parth Shah, Umesh Uttamchandani, and team

Plans to expand with 4 new centers

Financials

FY25 total income: ₹158.88 crore

Net profit: ₹1.74 crore

Anchor Investment

On 9 September 2025, the company raised ₹853.87 crore from 59 anchor investors by allotting 8.29 crore shares at ₹103 each.