DGCA: 16 AOC holders endorsed with 771 aircraft in 2023

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) granted Air Operator Certificate (AOC) to 16 airline operators in the year 2023, an official said on Thursday.
As on December 31, 2023, these AOC holders boast a collective fleet of 771 aircraft, underscoring the burgeoning growth of the aviation industry in the country.
As on December 31, 2023, these AOC holders boast a collective fleet of 771 aircraft, underscoring the burgeoning growth of the aviation industry in the country.
In a proactive move to address potential capacity shortfalls due to grounded aircraft, the DGCA has also given green light for the induction of 21 aircraft on wet/damp lease basis last yeaar.
“This strategic decision has proven vital, especially considering the challenges posed by unforeseen grounding incidents that may affect regular operations,” said a senior DGCA official.
In 2023, scheduled operators embraced an ambitious trajectory by inducting a total of 112 aircraft into their fleets. This marks a substantial increase of 38 per cent as compared to the 81 aircraft inducted in 2022.
“Taking into account the 21 wet/damp lease aircraft, the total induction of aircraft stands at 133 as against the corresponding figure of 88 in 2022, which represents a significant increase of 51 pert cent over the previous year, thereby augmenting capacity in a growing aviation market,” said DGCA Director Vikram Dev Dutt.
“This has helped in achieving the twin outcomes of enhanced network coverage giving a boost to connectivity, and comparatively lower fares during the festive season to the overall benefit of the passengers.
“In line with the anticipated increase in aircraft inductions in 2024, the DGCA is suitably enhancing its regulatory capacity to further speed up the regulatory approvals related to the induction of aircraft,” Dutt added.