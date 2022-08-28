DGCA receives deregistration requests of two SpiceJet aircrafts

New Delhi: Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has received requests to deregister two more B737 aircraft leased to the carrier SpiceJet.

The requests for deregistration have been made by Irish lessor Horizon Aviation.

This is the third such instance in which the regulator received deregistration requests of aircrafts in the past few weeks leased to SpiceJet.

In the present case, the DGCA received the requests of deregistration of aircrafts on August 25 and both the planes are stationed at New Delhi.

The deregistration requests of flights has been filed under Irrevocable Deregistration and Export Request Authorisations (IDERA) and sources said that it is usually filed if a lessor and airline fail to reach a payment negotiation.

Earlier, the budget carrier SpiceJet had said that it plans to replace all its older Boeing aircraft with the new Max model in a phased manner and till the next calendar year, it will induct around 20 new Max planes into its fleet.

Deregistration process is generally allowed after the aviation regulator checks if the aircraft has any pending dues from tax authorities and airports.

The government has taken measures to strengthen the ecosystem for aircraft leasing and financing in India.