  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Business

DGCA to conduct spl audit of Go First facilities

DGCA to conduct spl audit of Go First facilities
x
Highlights

New Delhi: Aviation watchdog DGCA will conduct a special audit of grounded airline Go First's facilities in the national capital and Mumbai from July...

New Delhi: Aviation watchdog DGCA will conduct a special audit of grounded airline Go First's facilities in the national capital and Mumbai from July 4 to 6 before approving the revival plan for the resumption of flights, according to a senior official.

Cash-strapped Go First stopped flying on May 3 and is undergoing a voluntary insolvency resolution process. The senior official at DGCA on Friday said that after a preliminary review of the resumption plan submitted by the Resolution Professional (RP) for Go First on June 28, the regulator has planned to conduct a special audit.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X