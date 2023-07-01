DGCA to conduct spl audit of Go First facilities

New Delhi: Aviation watchdog DGCA will conduct a special audit of grounded airline Go First's facilities in the national capital and Mumbai from July 4 to 6 before approving the revival plan for the resumption of flights, according to a senior official.



Cash-strapped Go First stopped flying on May 3 and is undergoing a voluntary insolvency resolution process. The senior official at DGCA on Friday said that after a preliminary review of the resumption plan submitted by the Resolution Professional (RP) for Go First on June 28, the regulator has planned to conduct a special audit.