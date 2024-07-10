Live
- Ravi Teja, Bhagyashri Borse shine in first single ‘Sitar’ from ‘Mr Bachchan’
- Tech creating new challenges: President Droupadi Murmu
- Harmony with nature need of the hour: Murmu
- SC seeks Odisha govt reply on Dara remission plea
- TDP MLA Boggala Dastagiri and Election Observers Meet Nara Lokesh
- Vedangi aims to smash global cycle speed record
- Aadi Saikumar's 'Shanmukha' First Look Poster Unveiled
- Lord Balabhadra’s idol falls on servitors, 9 hurt
- Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024: Live Stream and Event Details
- Replica of vintage PLR loco engine installed at Paralakhemundi station
Just In
Digital transactions in villages on the rise
New Delhi: About 65 per cent of transactions by consumers in small-town India are now digital, while in larger cities this ratio was around 75 per...
New Delhi: About 65 per cent of transactions by consumers in small-town India are now digital, while in larger cities this ratio was around 75 per cent, a new report showed on Tuesday.
According to the report by Kearney India and Amazon Pay India, the digital payment revolution is being spearheaded by India’s millennials (aged 25-43 years) and Gen X (aged 44-59 years). Boomers (60 years and above) have higher card and wallet usage than the younger cohorts.
“India’s digital payment revolution is firing on all cylinders, propelled by consumers and merchants alike. With digital transactions penetrating even street vendors and smaller towns, we are at an inflection point,” said Vikas Bansal, CEO, Amazon Pay India.
The report is based on a survey spanning 120 cities, over 6,000 consumers and 1,000 merchants.