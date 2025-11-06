District by Zomato Launches Curated Culinary Experiences with Exclusive First Access for Kotak Solitaire Credit Card Customers

From intimate chef’s tables with Michelin-starred legends to immersive evenings curated by global mixology icons, the Kotak Solitaire Credit Card offers privileged access to gastronomic moments that are extraordinary. The inaugural experiences “NAAR x Dewakan” as well as "The Bhog Table by Chef Auroni & Bengaluru Oota Company” received a spectacular response on the platform. Beyond early access to these curated events, Kotak Solitaire Credit card customers enjoy following privileges:

● 20% savings on dining via District (up to ₹5,000 per bill, twice a month)

● Priority table access at India’s most in-demand restaurants

● Zomato Gold membership for elevated dining privileges at Re 1

Launching the initiative, Jyoti Samajpati, Executive Vice President – Head of Affluent and Salaried Propositions, Kotak Mahindra Bank said, “At Kotak Solitaire, we believe true luxury lies in experiences that feel personal and effortless. For our clients, dining is not just a meal, but a celebration of taste, culture, and identity. This partnership with District is about crafting moments that are as rare as they are memorable.”

District by Zomato spokesperson said: “At District, we believe that dining is a celebration of flavors and a universal experience that brings people together. Through our collaboration with Kotak, we're not just creating unique events like the NAAR x Michelin series, we're building a movement to redefine India's fine dining culture and make these extraordinary culinary collaborations more accessible to our users."

These meticulously curated experiences, previously available only through personal connections or industry networks, are now accessible through the District app, representing a new era where exceptional dining is discovered through convenience. Diners will witness extraordinary menus rooted in native foraging, global artistry, and innovative technique. Each event creates a truly unrepeatable dining moment.

Kotak Solitaire is a pioneering banking proposition reserved for individuals and families with deep, multi-dimensional relationships with Kotak. It is invitation-only and offers* the following:

● Up to ₹8 crore pre-approved credit lines across loans and cards**

● Wealth Management Services

● Access to the invite-only Solitaire credit card which is designed to complement the lifestyle of affluent customers with benefits* like accelerated air miles, zero forex mark-up, unlimited lounge access, stay benefits at premium properties, access to exclusive events

● Forex Solutions

● Family-centric banking with shared privileges**

This initiative is a testament to Kotak’s commitment to delivering experiential banking—where financial solutions are seamlessly woven into a lifestyle of global sophistication and cultural richness.

Reserve Your Seat

To reserve a seat for these rare experiences, visit the District app.