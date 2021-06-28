Doceree closes pre-series A funding round 

Hyderabad: Doceree, the first global network of physician-only platforms for programmatic marketing has announced the raising of pre-Series A funding of an undisclosed amount led by existing and new investors.

The company will utilize the fresh capital to expand its programmatic offerings and advancing the efficiency and effectiveness of physician marketing. It is the only platform in this category which owns all three components of an Ad Exchange – SSP, DSP and DMP. "Being able to garner a positive cash flow within a year of our commencement in the first launch market validates the capabilities of our platform in elevating business outcomes in the pharma and healthcare sector," said Harshit Jain MD, Founder and Global CEO, Doceree.

The platform has raised seed funding from angel investors in the United States and India. The company has bolstered its team to up to 75 members with industry veterans from Amazon, Adobe, Sprinklr and Experian. Pre-Series A is a bridge round and Doceree has already started the process of raising Series A from global investors.