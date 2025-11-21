Domestic defence output at Rs 1.75L cr in FY26

New Delhi: Around 16,000 Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) are emerging as game changers, strengthening indigenous defence capabilities of the country, the government said on Thursday.

“From drones to avionics to cutting-edge electronics, companies both big and small are stepping up, while 16,000 MSMEs are emerging as the game-changers,” according to an official statement.

With 788 industrial licenses issued to 462 companies, the participation of Indian industry in defence manufacturing is growing rapidly, the statement said.India recorded its highest-ever defence production of Rs 1.54 lakh crore in FY25 and is on track to achieve Rs 1.75 lakh crore worth of production in the current fiscal year.

The country aims to reach Rs 3 lakh crore in defence production by 2029, further establishing itself as a global defence manufacturing hub.