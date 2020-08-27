DoPPW to integrate e- Pension Payment Order with Digi Locker

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Department of Pension & Pensioners' Welfare (DoPPW) has decided to integrate the electronic Pension Payment Order (e-PPO) generated through PFMS application of Controller General of Accounts (CAG), with Digi Locker, to enhance Ease of Living of Central Government Civil Pensioners. The action was also taken to avoid immediate physical receipt of PPO.

This system will enable any Pensioner to obtain an instant print-out of the latest copy of their PPO, from their Digi Locker account.

The Department of Pension & Pensioners Welfare in a tweet said, "Central Civil Pensioners may now store their e PPO in Digi Locker. @DrJitendraSingh @mygovindia @CPAO_social @crpfindia @ITBP_official @BSF_India".

In the absence of their PPO, these pensioners have to face innumerable hardship at various stages of their retired life. For newly retiring officials, in view of the widespread Covid-19 pandemic, it was a dilemma to physically receive hard copies of the PPO.

This initiative will create a permanent record of their PPO in their Digi Locker and at the same time eliminate delays in reaching the PPO to new Pensioners, as well as the necessity of handing over a physical copy.

This was a target set to be accomplished for Civil Ministries by 2021-22, which the Department completed ahead of time in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions said, it has come to the notice of the Department of Pension and Pensioners' Welfare that several Pensioners, over a period of time, misplace the original copies of their PPO which is a very important original document.

The facility has been created with Bhavishya' software, which is a single-window platform for Pensioners, right from the start of their Pension processing and till the end of the process. Bhavishya will now provide an option to retiring employee, to link their Digi-locker account with their Bhavishya account and obtain their e-PPO in a seamless manner.

Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions said, the Administrative Divisions of all Ministries and Departments and attached and subordinate offices have been requested to bring these instructions to the notice of all concerned for compliance.