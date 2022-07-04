DoT issues advisory against use of jammers and boosters by private organizations or individuals

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has issued an advisory to the general public on the proper use of wireless jammers and booster/ repeaters. The advisory issued by DoT has stated that the use of cellular signal jammer, GPS blocker, or other signal jamming device is generally illegal, except specifically permitted by the Government.

The detailed guidelines in this regard are available at https://cabsec.gov.in/others/jammerpolicy/. Private sector organizations or private individuals cannot procure or use jammers in India.

The advisory also stated that it is unlawful to advertise, sell, distribute, import, or market signal jamming devices in India, except as permitted under the guidelines. It is unlawful to possess, sell, or use a mobile signal repeater/booster by any individual or entity other than the licensed Telecom Service Providers.

The Department of Telecom, earlier on January 21, 2022, warned all e-commerce companies from selling or facilitating the sale of wireless jammers on their online platforms.

Currently, only States/ UTs, Defence Forces, Central Police Organizations can procure (only models approved by Government of India) and use jammers. Examination conducting bodies under Union Government/ State Government/ Union Territory are also allowed to install jammers (from authorized vendors & approved models) after prior permission from competent authority as mentioned in the guidelines.

A mobile signal booster/ repeater is a kind of amplifier, apparently used to improve cell phone signal reception. However, unauthorized use of mobile phone boosters can adversely interfere with, disrupt public telecommunication services by jeopardizing the quality and coverage of such services. This, not only cause inconvenience to mobile phone users but can also hamper access to emergency call services from mobile phones, which creates a risk to public health and safety.