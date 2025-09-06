Dr. Mohan Manghnani: From Entrepreneurial Roots to Visionary Educationist

The late twentieth century in India witnessed a rapid transformation in the education sector. With the growth of the technology industry and the increasing demand for skilled professionals, private educational institutions began playing a critical role in bridging the gap between traditional academic structures and the evolving needs of industry. Karnataka, particularly Bangalore, became a hub for such change as new schools and colleges emerged to cater to students aspiring for global opportunities while remaining rooted in Indian values.

Within this changing landscape, Dr. Mohan Manghnani emerged as a key figure. Born in 1962 in Mumbai to a middle-class family, he pursued management studies and earned an MBA in the United States before embarking on a career in business. He established ventures in Mumbai and the Middle East, and also worked as a management consultant, providing strategic guidance to organizations across different sectors. His early professional years were marked by entrepreneurship and exposure to global practices, experiences that would later shape his vision for institution-building.

Dr. Mohan Manghnani eventually transitioned from business to education, a move driven by his conviction that quality learning must go beyond academic training and include personal development and ethical grounding. Taking charge of New Horizon Educational Institutions in Karnataka, he guided its expansion into a network of schools, colleges, and professional programs catering to thousands of students. Under his leadership, the group adopted a model that combined classroom learning with skill development, value education, and a focus on holistic growth.His approach reflected both his business acumen and his sensitivity to social needs.

Dr. Mohan Manghnani believed that institutions should function not only as centers of knowledge but also as spaces where individuals learn resilience, adaptability, and moral responsibility. He introduced a philosophy that blended modern methods with traditional principles, reflecting his belief that education should prepare individuals not just for careers but for life itself. By institutionalizing this approach across multiple levels of learning, he contributed to shaping New Horizon into one of the prominent education groups in Bangalore.

Beyond education, Dr. Mohan Manghnani has also held leadership roles in national and civic organisations. He serves as the National Vice President of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and as the Vice Chairman of the National Council for Promotion of Sindhi Language under the Ministry of Education. He is associated with civic and healthcare initiatives as Life Trustee of the B.W. Lions Super Speciality Eye Hospital and as President of the Bangalore Footpath Users’ Association. His contributions have been acknowledged through various awards and honours, including the Kannada Rajyotsava Award, an Honorary Doctorate from Gulbarga University, and the Lifetime Achievement Award by Education Today.

From his beginnings as an entrepreneur to his later role as an educationist, Dr. Mohan Manghnani’s career illustrates a broader story of India’s private education sector adapting to new demands while preserving cultural identity. His journey reflects how industry experience and business insight can be redirected towards creating sustainable models of learning that serve both individual aspirations and societal needs.