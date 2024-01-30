Live
Dr Reddy's Laboratories post Rs 1,378.9 crore Q3 net
Pharmaceutical major Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd on Tuesdays said its consolidated net profit for the third quarter of FY24 was higher at Rs 1,378.9 crore.
In a regulatory filing, the company said for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, its revenue from operations stood at Rs 7,214.8 crore (against Q3FY23's Rs 6,770 crore) and net profit at Rs 1,378.9 crore (Rs 1,247.1 crore).
Co-Chairman & MD, G.V. Prasad said: "We delivered another quarter of highest ever sales and robust financial performance aided by new products performance and base business market share gain in the US, new products launch momentum and strong performance in Europe. We continue to strengthen our core businesses and invest in innovative products including strategic collaborations for novel molecules to meet unmet needs of patients."