Drones to soon transport fish in difficult terrains: Centre

New Delhi: Drones will soon transport fish in difficult terrains, from aggregator to distribution point, the government has informed.

A pilot project on drone technology for live fish transport is currently ongoing, aiming to develop a 70-kg payload drone capable of carrying live fish in difficult terrains, according to Dr Abhilaksh Likhi, Secretary (Fisheries), the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying.

At an event here, Dr Likhi urged states to strengthen collaborative efforts aimed at upscaling the fisheries sector through innovation, infrastructure, and institutional synergy.

Emphasis was laid on the extensive use of satellite technology to enhance fisher safety and operational efficiency covering aspects such as resource mapping, biometric identification, and facial recognition.

The development of smart, integrated fishing harbours and modern fish markets aligned with green and blue sustainability principles was identified as a key future priority.

He also called for strengthening of drone initiative through standard operating procedures (SOPs) and a supportive subsidy structure.

The promotion of advanced fisheries technologies, with support from ICAR institutes, was encouraged alongside a strong focus on processing, marketing, and packaging, particularly through cluster development and a thriving startup ecosystem.

Special emphasis was placed on leveraging 'Amrit Sarovars’ for fisheries promotion, seeking active support from the states.

The experts also called for the promotion of ornamental fisheries, and the development of seaweed farming and artificial reefs, encouraging private sector participation in these emerging areas.

Sagar Mehra, Joint Secretary (Inland), DoF highlighted key issues related to inland fisheries in the Inland States and Union Territories, urging states to step up mobilisation of applications for registration on the National Fisheries Development Portal (NFDP) and to facilitate increased access to benefits under various central sector schemes.

Neetu Kumari Prasad, Joint Secretary (Marine), DoF emphasised the importance of developing robust infrastructure, smart harbours, and species diversification.

The meeting served as a vital step towards aligning efforts across multiple stakeholders to ensure the effective implementation of the PM-MKSSY and various schemes and initiatives of the department by fostering collaboration, enhancing capacity-building initiatives, and bridging communication gaps between stakeholders.



