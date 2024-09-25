DUDigital Global Renews Visa Processing Services with Embassy of Thailand

DUDigital Global, a leading provider of specialized services in visa processing, immigration, and global company formation, today announced the renewal of its association with the Royal Thai Embassy for visa processing services across India. Under the arrangement, DU Digital Global will continue managing all visa application processes for Thailand from India, catering to travellers across visa categories.

The company will operate visa application centres under the jurisdiction of the Royal Thai Embassy in Delhi and the Royal Thai Consulate General offices in Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai.

"The renewal of our Thai visa processing services is a testimony of our dedication in enhancing customer experience. This partnership, along with our collaboration with numerous other nations, solidifies our position as industry leaders in visa processing services. This continued partnership not only validates our services to date, but also challenges us to set new standards moving forward.", said Manoj Dharmani, CEO, DUDigital Global.

This renewal underscores the strong relationship between DUDigital Global and the Thai Embassy, as well as the company's commitment to providing high-quality visa processing services and improving customer experience for Indian travelers to Thailand. With over 35 centres across the world, the company has processed over 1.5 million visa applications till date. Additionally, with its subsidiary DuVerify, the company is supporting the Embassies of Georgia and South Korea in India in their e-visa processing.