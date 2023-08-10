Live
- After Modi’s praise, mixed reception for LIC, HAL shares at bourses
- Six killed as vehicle falls into Himachal river
- PM Modi wants to burn Manipur, doesn't want to douse fire: Rahul Gandhi
- 29 dead, 16 missing in rain-related disasters in China's Hebei
- BharatPe launches new Android PoS machine for merchants
- Supreme Court Collegium withdraws recommendation for transfer of Justice Narendar G of Karnataka HC to Orissa
- Ten people killed in Gujarat road accident
- Jana Sena party releases Pawan Kalyan's Varahi Vijaya Yatra schedule
- In a first, UPSRTC gets 17 women bus drivers
- New Bills introduced in LS will repeal Sedition Law, ensure punishment for mob lynching: Shah
Electronica Finance enters Telangana mkt
Hyderabad: Electronica Finance Limited (EFL), a leading Pune-based non-banking financial company (NBFC) specialising in financing the micro, small & medium enterprises (MSMEs) with a focus on financial inclusion and energy efficient machine financing, forays into Telangana market by opening seven branches in Warangal and Suryapet.
The company aims to cater to the aspirations of small businesses in Telangana by offering seamless credit facility in the most transparent manner. EFL is looking forward to offering its micro Loan Against Property (LAP) product in Telangana.
