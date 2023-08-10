  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Business

Electronica Finance enters Telangana mkt

Electronica Finance enters Telangana mkt
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: Electronica Finance Limited (EFL), a leading Pune-based non-banking financial company (NBFC) specialising in financing the micro, small &...

Hyderabad: Electronica Finance Limited (EFL), a leading Pune-based non-banking financial company (NBFC) specialising in financing the micro, small & medium enterprises (MSMEs) with a focus on financial inclusion and energy efficient machine financing, forays into Telangana market by opening seven branches in Warangal and Suryapet.

The company aims to cater to the aspirations of small businesses in Telangana by offering seamless credit facility in the most transparent manner. EFL is looking forward to offering its micro Loan Against Property (LAP) product in Telangana.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X