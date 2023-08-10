Electronica Finance enters Telangana mkt

Hyderabad: Electronica Finance Limited (EFL), a leading Pune-based non-banking financial company (NBFC) specialising in financing the micro, small & medium enterprises (MSMEs) with a focus on financial inclusion and energy efficient machine financing, forays into Telangana market by opening seven branches in Warangal and Suryapet.

The company aims to cater to the aspirations of small businesses in Telangana by offering seamless credit facility in the most transparent manner. EFL is looking forward to offering its micro Loan Against Property (LAP) product in Telangana.

