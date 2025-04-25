Elite Elevators Launches India’s First Fully Customizable Home Elevator

Bengaluru ; To cater to the rising demand for home elevators in multi-story houses and apartments, Elite Elevators, a pioneering global leader in the premium home lift sector, has launched Elite Elevators Bespoke—India’s first fully customizable, luxury home elevator. The grand unveiling took place at the company’s headquarters in Chennai, attended by senior management and employees. As the home elevator industry continues to evolve, Elite Elevators stays ahead of the trend by combining state-of-the-art technology with unmatched personalization. Bespoke redefines residential mobility, seamlessly integrating with diverse architectural styles to offer a sophisticated and tailored experience.

Speaking on this achievement, Mr. Vimal Babu, Founder and CEO of Elite Elevators, said, “At Elite Elevators, our mission has always been to revolutionize home mobility with world-class innovations. Through its enhanced customizable features, our Bespoke elevators are meticulously designed to integrate seamlessly into their daily lives, enhancing accessibility, safety, and compliance while embodying the perfect blend of aesthetics and technology giving the touch of luxury experience to the customer.”

“With the launch of Elite Elevators Bespoke, we are raising the industry benchmark by offering a truly luxurious, customizable, and seamless home mobility experience.” Mr Vimal added.

With an emphasis on personalization, Elite Bespoke enables homeowners to customize every aspect of their elevator. The landing doors are available in custom sizes with centre or side openings, multiple finish/colour options, including full glass, blind, and fire-rated variants. The Landing Operating Panel (LOP) can be tailored with touch or button-based controls, along with customizable finishes and display backgrounds to match the interior aesthetic.

The cabin interior presents a range of bespoke options, including customizable corner and ceiling frame colours and shape, flooring materials, unique ceiling designs, and wall finishes. The Car Operating Panel (COP) buttons can also be personalized to complement. Engineered in collaboration with leading European experts, Elite Elevators Bespoke features European CE certified technology, ensuring exceptional safety and performance. The elevator is designed with gearless, noiseless, and pit-less technology, making it suitable for both contemporary and heritage residences. Its energy-efficient system further supports sustainability without compromising on functionality or luxury.