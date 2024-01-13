'End of an era': Google employee who got laid off after 19 yrs of service

New Delhi: A Google software engineer, who has been with the company for nearly two decades, has been laid off as part of the latest round of job cuts.

Earlier this week, the tech giant confirmed that it has cut several hundred jobs across hardware, core engineering and Google Assistant teams.

Kevin Bourrillion, a senior software engineer at Google, took to X, saying, "End of an era! After 19 years of working at @Google, with more than 16 of them on the team that I founded, I made the tough decision yesterday morning to finally bite the bullet and find out that I'd been laid off overnight."

While layoffs are painful, Bourrillion said that it's fine in his case as the job cut will allow him to relax, spend time with his family and catch up on hobbies.

"I have no plans to rush into anything else right now. I've got too much to do: cycling, reading, restarting my drum lessons, travel, family time. etc. etc," he said.

Bourrillion concluded his post by saying, "I view my 19 years there and the people I got to work with and things I got to do as an immense blessing. No expressions of sympathy are called for in my case! And with that, I'm off to go figure out how to actually live my life".

Last January, Google cut its workforce by 12,000 people or around 6 per cent of its full-time employees.

The tech giant also made other job cuts to its recruiting and news divisions later in the year.