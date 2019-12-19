EoBD rank Centre eyes place in top 50

New Delhi: DPIIT Secretary Guruprasad Mohapatra on Thursday expressed optimism that India will soon break into the top 50 in the World Bank's ease of doing business ranking.

India jumped 14 places to the 63rd position in the World Bank's ease of doing business ranking released in October.

India was ranked 142nd among 190 nations when Prime Minister Narendra Modi took office in 2014. Mohapatra was speaking at an event organised by the CII.

As per a release issued by the industry chamber, Mohapatra said a district-wise ease of doing business plan is slowly evolving.