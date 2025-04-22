EPFO adds 16.10 lakh net members in Feb

New Delhi: Retirement fund body EPFO added 16.10 lakh net members in February, marking a 3.99 per cent increase compared to the same month last year, according to the latest payroll data released on Monday.Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) enrolled around 7.39 lakh new subscribers in February 2025, a labour ministry statement said. This addition of new subscribers can be attributed to growing employment opportunities, increased awareness of employee benefits, and EPFO’s successful outreach programs, the ministry stated.

The EPFO has released provisional payroll data for February 2025, revealing a net addition of 16.10 lakh members, according to the statement. The year-on-year analysis reveals a growth of 3.99 per cent in net payroll additions compared to February 2024, signifying increased employment opportunities and heightened awareness of employee benefits, bolstered by EPFO’s effective outreach initiatives.

A noticeable aspect of the data is the dominance of the 18-25 age group, which accounted for 4.27 lakh new subscribers in February 2025. This segment constituted a significant 57.71 per cent of the total new subscribers added during the month. This is in consonance with the earlier trend, which indicates that most individuals joining the organised workforce are youth, primarily first-time job seekers, it opined. Further, the net payroll addition for the age group 18-25 for February 2025 is approximately 6.78 lakh, reflecting a growth of 3.01 per cent from the previous year in February 2024.