EPFO issued revised instructions to facilitate PF members to rectify their DOB in records

In a move to extend the availability and reach of online services in the wake of the coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic, Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has issued revised instructions to its field offices to facilitate PF members to rectify their date of birth (DOB) in EPFO records. The PF subscribers can submit the correction requests online.

This will ensure that the UAN of PF members is KYC compliant. However, the notification says that the date of birth recorded in Aadhaar will not be accepted as valid proof of date of birth for rectification, provided that the difference in the two dates in less the difference in the two dates is less than three years.

This will enable EPFO to validate the date of birth of members online with UIDAI instantaneously, thus authenticating and reducing the processing time of change requests, according to a Ministry of Labour & Employment statement here on Sunday.

EPFO has instructed field offices to expedite disposal of online requests, enabling PF members in financial distress, to apply online for availing no- refundable advance from their PF accumulations to tide over the COVID-19 pandemic.