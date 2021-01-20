Equity indices rise, Sensex above 49,600

Mumbai:The key Indian equity indices rose on Wednesday morning with the BSE Sensex gaining over 200 points.

The index was trading above the 49,600 mark.

Healthy buying was witnessed in auto and IT stocks.

Around 10 a.m., Sensex was trading at 49,603.64, higher by 205.35 points or 0.42 per cent from its previous close of 49,398.29.

It opened at 49,508.79 and has touched an intra-day high of 49,604.46 and a low of 49,373.68

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange was trading at 14,580.15, higher by 59 points or 0.41 per cent from its previous close.

Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies and Infosys were the top gainers on the Sensex so far, while the major losers were NTPC, Power Grid and IndusInd.