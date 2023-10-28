Live
- Airtel teams with Microsoft to enable integrated calling via Microsoft Teams
- Men’s ODI World Cup: Ferguson out of the field due to Achilles injury
- 4 tips on how to manage your weight during the festive season
- Karnataka AAP provides free auto for KEA exam aspirants
- Why no love for K'taka: Siddaramaiah asks Centre on interstate river water-sharing dispute
- iPhone 15 Pro YouTube ad displays A17 Pro chip' Serious Gaming Power'
- Ericsson introduces ‘India 6G’ programme at Chennai R&D centre
- India holds trade talks with Japan, UK on sidelines of G-7 meet in Osaka
- Israel and Palestine Conflict: The Crucial Role of International Law in Civilian Protection
- ICC Men's World Cup: Proteas hold their nerves, beat Pak by 1 wkt in thriller
Just In
Ericsson introduces ‘India 6G’ programme at Chennai R&D centre
Swedish telecommunications giant Ericsson on Saturday announced the launch of its ‘India 6G’ programme with the formation of a 6G research team at its Chennai R&D centre, as the government aims to make the country a leader in 6G technology after a successful 5G roll-out.
New Delhi: Swedish telecommunications giant Ericsson on Saturday announced the launch of its ‘India 6G’ programme with the formation of a 6G research team at its Chennai R&D centre, as the government aims to make the country a leader in 6G technology after a successful 5G roll-out.
The ‘India 6G’ team has senior research leaders and a team of experienced researchers across radio, networks, AI and Cloud to help develop fundamental solutions for the future of telecommunications.
Together with Ericsson research teams in Sweden and the US, the India research team will work to develop the 6G technology which will help to deliver a cyber-physical continuum where networks will deliver critical services, immersive communications and omnipresent internet of things (IoT), while ensuring the integrity of the delivered information.
“By establishing a dedicated 6G research team for in-country research, contextual to India’s need and collaborating with the world-class research programs across international research labs, we look forward to incorporating the needs of India into the mainstream of telecommunication technology evolution“ said Magnus Frodigh, Head of Research, Ericsson.
Ericsson has three R&D centres in the country -- Chennai, Bengaluru and Gurugram.
Ericsson is partnering with premier institutes in the country for radio, AI and cloud research, the most recent being a five-year partnership with the Indian Institute of Technology Madras’ (IIT Madras) Centre for Responsible AI (CeRAI) that was signed in September.
AI Research is of high importance to Ericsson as the 6G networks would be autonomously driven by AI algorithms.
With the setting up of 6G research in India, Ericsson said it looks forward to playing a pivotal role in enabling India to be at the forefront of future communication technology.
“Our views on 6G are aligned with the views of ubiquitous connectivity, sustainable networks and affordable communications from the Bharat 6G vision statement of the government,” said Nitin Bansal, Head of Ericsson India.