EU pact holds $100-bn investment potential

Davos: A new Trade and Economic Participation Agreement with a four-nation European bloc will bring $100 billion worth of investment and create one million jobs in India, Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary said on Wednesday.

On the sidelines of the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting, the minister said that Indian talent has proved its mettle globally and the commitments made by global companies show their trust in the skillset of Indian youth.

The Indian government has done a lot on capital formation, infrastructure creation and bringing investments, and the results are visible everywhere, be it ports, railway or road networks, he said. The minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship said these are basic things for any industry as well as for people and investors.

"One thing is also clear that the Indian government trusts its youth a lot. Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself keeps talking to youth and keep inspiring them on every occasion,” he said. He cited the example of the recent Young Leaders Dialogue and said the prime minister spent six hours with the youth and it was only to listen to the youth of the country who had come from all over India.

This marks a sea change in the way youth of our country are being taken by the government, he said. "When we talk about skill development, the entire world is now recognising the potential of our young talent. We are getting ranked at top positions in various education and skillset rankings and at some places we have even overtaken countries like the US. Even in areas like AI skills, we are being ranked on top globally,” Chaudhary said. "I feel so proud when here I tell business and government leaders from all over the world during meetings and roundtables about the progress India has made in areas like education, skill development and youth empowerment. Even in trade and business agreements we sign, they also show our and our partners' trust in India's youth.