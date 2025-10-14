Live
Euler Motors unveils world’s 1st 1-tonne electric mini truck in Hyd
Hyderabad: Marking a major milestone in India’s commercial EV segment, Euler Motors on Monday, launched the Turbo EV 1000, the world’s first 1-tonne four-wheeler electric mini truck, in Hyderabad. Designed for urban logistics and small business operators, the new model combines power, payload capacity, and cost efficiency, setting new benchmarks in the electric commercial vehicle (eCV) category.
Priced from Rs5.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the Turbo EV 1000 is the most affordable 1-tonne EV globally. It offers an annual savings potential of up to Rs1.15 lakh compared to diesel vehicles, making it an attractive option for cost-conscious fleet owners and driver-entrepreneurs. The truck is specifically engineered for Hyderabad’s busy transport routes, where frequent trips, heavy loads, and rising fuel prices have made EV adoption a practical choice.