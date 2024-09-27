Evolving gifting trends: How FlowerAura Sets Itself Apart

The culture of gifting has significantly evolved over the years. From random purchases from local shops to thoughtful gifts that convey affection and appreciation, the idea of gifting has transformed. This shift can be attributed to the changing needs and preferences of individuals, heralding in the era of personalised gifting. One name that has become synonymous with customised gifting is FlowerAura.

In an exclusive conversation with The Hans India, Shrey Seghal, Co-Founder of FlowerAura discusses how FlowerAura has evolved along with the changing trends and continues to retain its position as top gifting platform.

1. How does FlowerAura’s variety of offerings cater to different consumer preferences? Can you share any specific categories that have seen significant growth?

We understand that consumer preferences are as unique as the individuals themselves. Our diverse range of offerings—from personalised gifts and cakes to a stunning selection of flower arrangements—caters to a wide spectrum of tastes and occasions. The flower category, in particular, has seen remarkable growth, with vibrant flower arrangements for emotional expression. With increasing demand for same-day and midnight flower delivery, we continue to innovate and expand our floral offerings, ensuring every customer finds the perfect gift to convey their sentiments. Our goal remains to deliver not just products, but memorable experiences.

2. What logistics challenges does FlowerAura face in ensuring timely deliveries?

We understand that timely delivery is crucial to customer satisfaction. One challenge we face is coordinating deliveries across diverse geographic locations with varying infrastructure. Weather conditions and traffic congestion in urban areas can also cause delays. To overcome this, we are continuously expanding our local supply chain network, integrating real-time tracking systems, and ensuring close coordination with our delivery partners to ensure smoother operations and reduce potential disruptions in the last mile.

3. How does FlowerAura gather insights on consumer preferences and expectations?

FlowerAura prioritises staying attuned to consumer needs. We employ multiple feedback mechanisms, including customer reviews, surveys, and social media engagement, to gather real-time insights. We also track purchasing patterns and monitor trends to understand preferences. This data-driven approach helps us refine our offerings, improve personalisation, and stay ahead of evolving customer expectations, enabling us to deliver meaningful experiences with every gift.

4. What trends in gifting have you noticed recently among Indian consumers? Can you shed light on the future?

Gifting in India is moving towards more personalised and meaningful presents, with consumers opting for customised gifts that reflect their emotions. Sustainability is a rising trend, as people prefer eco-friendly options like plants and reusable packaging. The future of gifting will be defined by digital innovations and augmented reality, especially among younger generations. At FlowerAura, we are staying ahead of these trends by creating thoughtful, personalised, and sustainable gifts that cater to modern preferences while adding an emotional touch to every celebration. The focus remains on making each moment memorable and special.

5. What are some challenges facing the online gifting industry in India? How does FlowerAura plan to navigate these challenges?

The online gifting industry in India faces challenges such as ensuring consistent product quality, logistical complexities, and rising competition. Additionally, managing last-minute orders during peak seasons remains a concern. FlowerAura navigates these challenges by investing in an extensive quality control system, expanding our delivery network, and leveraging data analytics to optimise order management. We’re also strengthening our technology infrastructure to provide seamless user experiences and anticipate future demands.

6. How do you see the growing significance of micro-moments, like Grandparents Day or Daughters Day etc, influencing consumer behaviour in the gifting industry, and what strategies is FlowerAura implementing to cater to this trend?

Micro-moments like Grandparents Day and Daughters Day are increasingly influencing consumer behaviour, as customers seek to make everyday moments special. At FlowerAura, we’ve adapted our strategy by launching campaigns around these occasions, offering unique, thoughtful gifting options tailored for such events. We’re also enhancing our marketing efforts to highlight the emotional connection and making it easier for customers to find gifts that perfectly align with these personal celebrations.