Exports of agricultural products for the year 2021-22 cross $50 billion mark

Exports of agricultural products, including marine and plantation products, for the year 2021-22 have crossed the $50 billion mark, which is the highest level ever achieved in it.

The Commerce and Industry Ministry in a statement on Wednesday said, as per the provisional figures released by the Directorate General of Commercial Intelligence and Statistics (DGCIS), the agricultural exports have grown by 19.92 per cent during 2021-to 22 to touch $50.21 billion. The growth rate is remarkable as it is over and above the growth of 17.66 per cent, at $41.87 billion, achieved in 2020-21 and has been achieved in spite of unprecedented logistical challenges in the form of high freight rates, container shortages etc.

This achievement over the past two years will go a long way in realising the Prime Minister's vision of improving farmers' income.

Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce and Industry, in a tweet said, "Our farmers are our heroes! Their sweat & toil has helped us cross the $50 billion mark in agricultural exports in 2021-22, scripting history. Modi Govt. is constantly working to make India the world's food basket."

The Ministry said, the highest ever exports have been achieved for staples like rice (USD 9.65 billion), wheat (USD 2.19 billion), sugar (USD (4.6 billion) and other cereals (USD 1.08 billion), which resulted in benefiting farmers in many states.

Wheat has recorded an unprecedented growth of more than 273 per cent, jumping nearly four-fold from $568 million in 2020-21 to touch close to $2119 million in 2021-22. An increase in exports of these products has benefitted farmers in states like Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra etc. India has captured nearly 50 per cent of the world market for rice.

This achievement is the result of sustained efforts on the part of the Department of Commerce and its various export promotion agencies.

It said, even in the Russia-Ukraine war crisis, the world is looking at India for supplies of wheat and other food grains. The Department of Commerce is continuing efforts to promote agriculture export so that the momentum gained over the past two years is sustained and agriculture exports touch new highs over the coming years.