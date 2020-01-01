Trending :
FDI rises 15 percent during April-September to USD 26 billion

Foreign direct investment into India grew 15 per cent to $26 billion during the first half of the current financial year, according to government

New Delhi: Foreign direct investment into India grew 15 per cent to $26 billion during the first half of the current financial year, according to government data.

Inflow of foreign direct investment (FDI) during April-September of 2018-19 stood at $22.66 billion. Sectors, which attracted maximum foreign inflows during April-September 2019-20, include sForeign direct investment into India grew 15 per cent to $26 billion during the first half of the current financial year, according to government data.ervices ($4.45 billion), computer software and hardware ($4 billion), telecommunications ($4.28 billion), automobile ($2.13 billion) and trading ($2.14 billion), the commerce and industry ministry data showed.

Singapore continued to be the largest source of FDI in India during the first half of the financial year with $8 billion investments. It was followed by Mauritius ($6.36 billion), the US ($2.15 billion), the Netherlands ($2.32 billion), and Japan ($1.78 billion). FDI is important as the country requires major investments to overhaul its infrastructure sector to boost growth. Recently, the government relaxed foreign investment norms in sectors such as brand retail trading, coal mining and contract manufacturing.

Enthused by a record foreign investment inflow, India is optimistic of continuing to be one of the world's favourite FDI destinations in 2020 on the back of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government's liberalised norms and a significant jump in the ease of doing business ranking.

