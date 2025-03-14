In the new tax regime that was introduced, no tax on income will be due on income that is less than INR 1.2 million. For taxpayers who are salaried this limit rises by INR 1.275 million as a result of an INR 7,55,000 deduction standard, which was announced as part of the Union Budget 2025.

The tax season for 2025 is in full swing, it is crucial to arrange the tax documents you need to file. Be aware of these tax filing deadlines 2025 and important aspects in your mind to ensure a smooth, efficient and prompt filing. These are the important tax deadlines 2025 and income tax filing instructions to be aware of:

What time does the 2025 Tax season begin?

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) began accepting tax on January 27, 2025.

Employers are needed to post out W- 2 forms before the 31st day of January 2025. So make sure you check your mailer. If you earn income that's not directly from your employer, you could be issued a 1099 form which details non-employee earnings and other tax-deductible income.

New for 2025

Taxpayers who made more than INR 4,36,571 worth of payments for services and goods through the internet's marketplaces and payment apps by 2024 can expect to receive an IRS Form 1099-K.

When is Tax Day 2025?

The deadline for filing federal taxes is called Tax Day, falls on the 15th of April, on a Tuesday. 2025.

Your return is considered to be on the date if:

Postmarked and addressed correctly and delivered to the post office on the 2025 income tax due dates or

You must file electronically by midnight in the time zone you are in.

Electronic filing is more efficient and allows taxpayers to receive refunds faster.

Late Filing Penalties

Failure to complete your 2025 tax return guide by the due time could result in penalties:

The penalty for failing to file amounts to 5% of the unpaid taxes per month, which amounts 25 percent of tax unpaid balance

The IRS also charges interest for tax and penalties that are not paid.

For tax filers who are not individuals, the 15th of April, 2025 is also the due date for 2024 contributions to:

Individual Retirement Account (IRA)

Health Savings Account (HSA)

How to file 2025 taxes extension

If you require extra than the time required to complete your tax returns. If you'd like to extend your tax filing time, you can ask for an extension prior to April 15th 2025. This gives you up to October 15th, 2025 to file tax returns without penalty. All taxes due have to be paid by April 15th to be free of penalties and interest.

How to Request an Extension

The IRS offers three tax filing steps for 2025 to apply for extensions:

Pay online and select the box : If you pay via the IRS online payment method and select for an extension, then you do not need to fill out an extension request separately. You'll be issued a confirmation number to record your transactions.

: If you pay via the IRS online payment method and select for an extension, then you do not need to fill out an extension request separately. You'll be issued a confirmation number to record your transactions. Use Free File : The IRS Free File program allows taxpayers to submit an electronic request for an automatic extension of tax filing procedure for 2025 for free.

: The IRS Free File program allows taxpayers to submit an electronic request for an automatic extension of tax filing procedure for 2025 for free. Request an extension via mail: Filing Formula 4868 (Application for Automatic Extension of the Time to File U.S. Indigent income tax return) via mail, an IRS E-filing partner, or by enlisting the assistance of an IRS tax professional.

Automated extensions to help disaster victims

In some natural disaster situations, in certain natural disasters, in certain natural disaster situations, the IRS automatically extends deadlines for tax filing. For instance, taxpayers impacted by the wildfires in the Los Angeles area are now given until October 15th, 2025 to complete federal personal and business tax returns as well as make tax payments.

When will I get the tax credit I earned?

The IRS usually returns tax refunds within two weeks for people who electronically file their returns and select direct deposit. Paper tax returns can take longer to complete.

TDS as well as TCS provisions

The Income Tax Bill 2025 proposes Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) on a variety of sources of income, such as professional fees, salaries as well as interest income and rent. The Tax Collected At Source (TCS) will be applicable to certain transactions, including:

Tenu leaves mineral, scrap, and other items (1-5 percent)

Sales of motor vehicles that exceed INR 1 million (1 percent)

2024 Refund Data

According to IRS statistics according to IRS data, the average tax refund for federal taxpayers in 2024 was INR 2,73,991.96.

If they are informed of deadlines and filing in time, taxpayers are able to stay clear of penalties and receive refunds as soon as they can.