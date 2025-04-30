Find Car Insurance Details by Registration Number Online

Whether you are buying a second-hand car, verifying your current policy, or simply checking if your vehicle’s insurance is active, knowing how to find car insurance details easily is very useful. Fortunately, with advancements in digital services, it is now simple and hassle-free to access your insurance information using just your vehicle registration number.

Why would you need to look over your car insurance record?

You might want to check on your car insurance policy for several useful reasons:

Make sure your current insurance is still valid so you don't lose your coverage.

Please ensure that the previous owner of the used car had valid insurance before making your purchase.

Ensure the accuracy of policy details during an accident or theft for the purpose of filing a claim.

It is important to change or update your insurance company before your current policy ends.

To make changes to your coverage if the owner or address changes.

No matter what the reason is, being able to easily check the status of your insurance makes sure you follow the law and stay financially safe on the road.

How to use your registration number to find online information about your car insurance?

These are some of the most important ways to:

1. The VAHAN Portal is run by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. The Government of India’s VAHAN portal is one of the most reliable places for vehicle insurance information.

How to check

Go to the VAHAN website.

Press ‘Know Your Vehicle Details’.

Type in the VIN number and the Captcha code that appears.

Sending the form will show you information like when your insurance will expire, who your policy is with, and how long your registration is good for.

Pros

Official source backed by the government.

There are no fees or charges to get information.

Gives full history of the car, including chassis and engine number.

2.Portal for the Insurance Information Bureau (IIB): The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) set up the IIB portal, which also has information about insurance for cars that have been in accidents or disagreements.

How to check

Go to the IIB site.

Find the "Quick Links" area and click on ‘V-Seva’.

Enter the license plate number, crash date (if needed), and any other requested info.

Note: Only policies published after April 1, 2010, can be found on the IIB portal.

3. The official website or mobile app of the insurer

For those who have already bought car insurance online through a reliable insurer, you can use their website or mobile app to:

Number of policies

Use-by date

Declared Value (IDV) for Insurance

Optional extras include things like no loss of value or roadside help

You can easily renew your policy and check on the status of your claim through the apps, which makes it a handy all-in-one solution.

What kind of information can you get?

If you search with your car's licence number, you can usually find:

Dates that the policy begins and ends

Name of the insurance business

Type of policy (full, third-party, or own harm only)

Date and state of vehicle registration

Name of the owner (sometimes)

Engine and body numbers (some of which are hidden to protect privacy)

However, the registered owner can usually get a copy of the full policy papers from the insurance company.

Why it's important to regularly check your car insurance information to avoid penalties:

The Motor Vehicles Act says that driving a car without insurance can lead to heavy fines.

Make sure there is continuous coverage: timely renewals stop coverage gaps that can cause loss of No-Claim Bonus (NCB).

Smooth Claims Processing: If you have up-to-date insurance information, you can file a claim more quickly after an accident or theft.

Transparency in Used Car Purchases: Checking the car's insurance records makes sure there are no hidden costs when you buy a used car.

How to take care of your car insurance online?

After you buy a car insurance cover, you should always save a digital copy of the certificate.

At least 30 days before the policy renewal date, set an alarm to remind you.

You can get fast alerts from your insurer if you give them your new cell phone number and email address.

Check the information twice as soon as you buy or renew the insurance.

When you handle your car insurance online, you get instant access, it's easier to renew, and you have more control over how your policy is updated.

What to do if you can't find your insurance information?

You might not always be able to find the information online because:

Entering the wrong registration number

The insurance company took too long to update the public records with the new policies

Vehicles that were insured before digital records were popular. In this case, you should call your insurance company directly and give them the VIN of your car.

Keep hard copies of old insurance plans on hand in case you need to check them.

Before finalising the purchase of a used car, please ensure the seller provides proof of protection.

Every person who owns a car should make it a simple habit to check their insurance online using their license number. It saves you time, protects you legally, and keeps things from getting confusing during claims, renewals, or car sales.

It's never been easier to keep track of your car insurance because more government sites and insurers are going digital. Please verify the status of your insurance at your earliest convenience; this will allow you to drive with confidence, knowing you're fully covered.





