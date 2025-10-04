First batch of Maruti Suzuki vehicles move by rail to Anantnag terminal in Kashmir Valley

The maiden train carrying over 100 Maruti Suzuki vehicles like Brezza, Dzire, WagonR and S-Presso among others departed from the recently inaugurated Manesar in-plant railway siding of the Company. The train travelled over 850 kilometers to reach the newly opened Anantnag railway terminal in Jammu & Kashmir. En route to Anantnag, the train crossed the world's highest railway arch bridge over Chenab river. The bridge was inaugurated earlier this year as part of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project to strengthen regional connectivity and boost efficiency in logistics.

Emphasizing the importance of rail transport on the economy and lives, Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw, Hon’ble Union Minister for Railways, Information and Broadcasting, Electronics & Information Technology said, “In recent times, apples from the valley have been transported using the Jammu & Kashmir rail link. Now, Maruti Suzuki cars will be transported to Kashmir valley by rail. Jammu – Srinagar railway line is a game changer for the people of Jammu & Kashmir.”

Speaking on this association, Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Railway dispatches are central to our logistics strategy. We are grateful to the Hon’ble Prime Minister, under whose leadership, transformative infrastructure projects have come up across the country. The world’s highest railway arch bridge over Chenab river is one such landmark, enabling seamless and efficient connectivity to Kashmir valley and allowing Maruti Suzuki to better serve customers in the region.”