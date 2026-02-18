TNGOs submit memo on long-pending IMS (ESI) issues

Hyderabad: The TNGOs Central Union leadership, President M. Jagadeeswar and General Secretary SM Hussaini Mujeeb, received a representation highlighting long-pending issues of the IMS (ESI) unit in Hyderabad district.

The memorandum was submitted by Hyderabad District TNGOs Union President K Vikram Kumar, General Secretary K. Srinivas, along with ESI Unit President Kola Vasu, General Secretary Syed G Jaffri, and other ESI unit members.

Key demands include appointment of a regular IMS Director, implementation of a cashless health card facility, amendment of pending GOs, filling of vacancies, training for ANMs and housing/plot benefits. The Union urged the Government of Telangana to take swift action to ensure employee welfare and address these longstanding concerns.