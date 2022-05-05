First multi-stakeholder pharma tech hub opened in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Multi-industry-supported Flow Chemistry Technology Hub (FCT Hub) has been inaugurated at Dr Reddy's Institute of Life Sciences (DRILS). This is the first of its kind in our country and an enabler for the pharma industry in India, said Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary of the Industries & Commerce (I&C) and Information Technology (IT) while inaugurating the hub.

He said, "This hub would make a paradigm shift towards incorporation of modern approaches from R&D to manufacturing and migration to greener and sustainable processes in pharma industry. This hub is a landmark initiative by the Government of Telangana in partnership with Dr Reddy's Laboratories and Laurus Labs to incorporate and promote efficient and sustainable technologies in the pharma sector."

The FCT Hub houses various state-of-the-art flow chemistry equipment to provide hands-on training and promote scientific capability building to ensure greater incorporation of flow chemistry techniques during pharma R&D and greater adoption of continuous synthesis for manufacturing of active pharma ingredients (APIs).

GV Prasad, Co-Chairman and Managing Director, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, said: "The State government took the lead last year in bringing together various collaborators to facilitate the latest technologies in flow chemistry in the State. Today's inauguration helps us take firm steps towards creating local capabilities in green manufacturing processes in the API and intermediate industry."

Laurus Labs CEO Dr Satyanarayana Chava said, "As a research-driven pharma and biotech company, Laurus Labs aims to improve the quality of life for millions around the world. With strong roots in R&D, innovation and manufacturing excellence, we see flow chemistry as a key technology for developing and commercialising cleaner, greener, and safe chemical technologies for the pharma industry."

Dr Srinivas Oruganti, Director of Dr Reddy's Institute of Life Sciences, said: "The FCT-Hub will accelerate development of safer flow-based chemical transformations and adoption of hybrid manufacturing processes. Hyderabad is regarded as the life sciences capital of India and an important life sciences hub in Asia Pacific. With over 800 pharma firms, it hosts 35 per cent of India's total pharma production.