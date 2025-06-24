Live
- Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Boeing Issues Support Statement Following Air India Flight 171 Crash
- Indian Government Mourns Air India Crash Victims As Rescue Operations Continue
- Air India Plane Crash: All You Need to Know About the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner
- Pilot gave Mayday call to Ahmedabad ATC before crash
- Boeing shares plunge over 6 pc in pre-market trade after Ahmedabad plane crash
- Air India plane crash: Control rooms set up in Ahmedabad, New Delhi
- Air India Flight 171 Crash: Gautam Adani, Priyanka Gandhi, Rajnath Singh and Others Express Condolences
- Amit Shah Reacts to Air India Flight AI171 Crash in Ahmedabad
- Breaking: Flight AI171 Crashes After Takeoff; Air India Chairman Expresses Deep Sorrow
First off-grid Green H2 plant commissioned
New Delhi: Adani Group has commissioned India's first off-grid 5 megawatt green hydrogen pilot plant in Kutch, Gujarat, the conglomerate said in a...
New Delhi: Adani Group has commissioned India's first off-grid 5 megawatt green hydrogen pilot plant in Kutch, Gujarat, the conglomerate said in a statement on Monday. An off-grid green hydrogen plant is a facility that produces hydrogen using electrolysis powered by renewable energy sources, such as solar or wind, and is not connected to the main electrical grid.
This means the plant relies entirely on its own renewable energy generation for the hydrogen production process. The 5 MW plant has been built by Adani New Industries Limited (ANIL) - the clean energy unit under the group's flagship firm Adani Enterprises Ltd. "The state-of-the-art plant is 100 per cent green-powered by solar energy and integrated with a Battery Energy Storage System (BESS), enabling it to operate completely off-grid.