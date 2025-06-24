  • Menu
First off-grid Green H2 plant commissioned

First off-grid Green H2 plant commissioned
New Delhi: Adani Group has commissioned India's first off-grid 5 megawatt green hydrogen pilot plant in Kutch, Gujarat, the conglomerate said in a statement on Monday. An off-grid green hydrogen plant is a facility that produces hydrogen using electrolysis powered by renewable energy sources, such as solar or wind, and is not connected to the main electrical grid.

This means the plant relies entirely on its own renewable energy generation for the hydrogen production process. The 5 MW plant has been built by Adani New Industries Limited (ANIL) - the clean energy unit under the group's flagship firm Adani Enterprises Ltd. "The state-of-the-art plant is 100 per cent green-powered by solar energy and integrated with a Battery Energy Storage System (BESS), enabling it to operate completely off-grid.

