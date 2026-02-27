Florian Hurel opens spa in Hyd

Florian Hurel Hair Couture & Spa has opened its branch in Jubilee Hills, here. Conceived as more than a salon, the space represents a significant evolution for the brand — transforming its couture philosophy into a fully realised architectural and experiential environment.

The brand has become synonymous with precision-led craftsmanship and high-glamour sophistication. The city unit opening marks one of its most ambitious milestones to date, reinforcing Hurel’s position as a leading luxury beauty entrepreneur in India while expanding the brand beyond the traditional salon model into a layered, design-forward beauty residence.

The local flagship branch extends boasts of integrating technical mastery, advanced diagnostics, and restorative rituals within a setting defined by scale, glamour, and refinement. Every detail, from spatial flow to service design, is curated to create a seamless and immersive guest journey.