Three killed in car and crane vehicle collision near Done in Nandyal

A serious accident occurred on the Bangalore-Hyderabad National Highway near Don in Nandyal district. Three people died instantly when a car and a crane collided head-on.

Pramod, from Karnataka, was travelling to Hyderabad with his family when a crane coming from the opposite direction struck their vehicle near Jagadoothi village. The car was completely destroyed. A woman and two children in the car lost their lives at the scene.

Pramod, seriously injured, was transported to Don Government Hospital by a 108 ambulance. CI Rakesh and SI Mamata arrived at the scene to inspect the accident. It has been confirmed that a case has been registered and an investigation is ongoing.